DBK Financial Counsel LLC Sells 5,389 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 432,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,222,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 725,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,864,000 after buying an additional 629,333 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,391,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,777,000 after buying an additional 233,681 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.35. 1,182,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,316. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
