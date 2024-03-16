DBK Financial Counsel LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,007,649 shares. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

