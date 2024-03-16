DBK Financial Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.66. 21,887,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,994,134. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

