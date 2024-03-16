DBK Financial Counsel LLC Invests $335,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

AVEM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. 278,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,596. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.09 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

