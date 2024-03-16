DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $849,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BIV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.