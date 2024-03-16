DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $849,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BIV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.