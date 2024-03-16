DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 208,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,259. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

