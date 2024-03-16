Dave Schaeffer Sells 30,000 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,025,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,679,377 shares in the company, valued at $315,951,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares during the period. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

