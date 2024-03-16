Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 14th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PLAY opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $64.90.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

