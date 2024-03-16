Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 14th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance
PLAY opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $64.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLAY
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.