Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Sells $4,283,128.38 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,804,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 128 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $16,663.04.

Datadog Trading Down 1.8 %

DDOG stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average is $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

