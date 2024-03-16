Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 37,168 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 37,168 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,779,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,341,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40.

On Monday, December 18th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95.

Datadog Stock Down 1.8 %

Datadog stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,166,000 after acquiring an additional 88,132 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

