Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sean Michael Walters Sells 20,692 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,807.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sean Michael Walters sold 4,237 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $529,625.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 5,650 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $682,859.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $1,522,486.98.

Datadog Stock Down 1.8 %

DDOG opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,003.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

