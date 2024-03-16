Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 31,007 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $3,986,880.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,384,058.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Down 1.8 %

DDOG stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Read Our Latest Report on DDOG

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after buying an additional 245,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.