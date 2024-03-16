Czech National Bank Sells 280 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Czech National Bank trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

