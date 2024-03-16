Czech National Bank Has $7.65 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Czech National Bank reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.