Czech National Bank Has $6.50 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

