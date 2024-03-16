Czech National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Czech National Bank reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,183,000 after buying an additional 122,248 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Gartner by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.
In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IT opened at $470.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.95.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
