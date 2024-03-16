Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives $14.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Cutera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CUTR

Cutera Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. Cutera has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cutera by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.