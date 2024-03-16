Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.87. The stock had a trading volume of 587,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,263. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $244.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

