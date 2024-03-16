Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,650 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $44,210,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

