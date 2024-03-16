Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 113 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.42. 669,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,297. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $544.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

