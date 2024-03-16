Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,071,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.86. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

