Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $981,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,078,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,180. The stock has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

