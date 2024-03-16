Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $333,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,957,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,986. The company has a market cap of $314.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.96 and a 200-day moving average of $156.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

