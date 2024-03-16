Curated Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $162.20. 9,247,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,157. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of -130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.12.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

