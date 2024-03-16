Critical Survey: Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 10.54% 3.56% 2.54% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 1 4 2 0 2.14 Fresnillo 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eldorado Gold and Fresnillo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus price target of $13.90, suggesting a potential upside of 6.84%. Fresnillo has a consensus price target of $1,175.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19,321.49%. Given Fresnillo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fresnillo is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Dividends

Eldorado Gold pays an annual dividend of ($100.00) per share and has a dividend yield of -768.6%. Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eldorado Gold pays out -18,867.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Fresnillo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $1.01 billion 2.62 $104.63 million $0.53 24.55 Fresnillo $2.71 billion N/A $233.91 million N/A N/A

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Eldorado Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Fresnillo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V.

