CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,742,000 after buying an additional 74,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,497. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.