Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15 on March 28th

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Credit Corp Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06.

About Credit Corp Group

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt ledger purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Australia and New Zealand; Debt Ledger Purchasing United States; and Consumer Lending Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

