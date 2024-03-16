Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 14th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCT

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $99,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 39,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.