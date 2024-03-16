Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 14th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCT
Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 39,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.