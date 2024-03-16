Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 689 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,694 shares of company stock worth $11,493,172. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.32 on Friday, reaching $725.63. 3,390,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $714.92 and a 200-day moving average of $631.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

