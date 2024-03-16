Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.32 on Friday, reaching $725.63. 3,390,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $714.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,694 shares of company stock worth $11,493,172 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

