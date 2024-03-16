Cosmos Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.79 billion and $318.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.26 or 0.00018009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00083835 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00018290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,451,653 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

