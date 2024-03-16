Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,080 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,884. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

