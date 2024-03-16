Connor Thomas L. O Sells 40,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

