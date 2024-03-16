COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 8.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.76. 503,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 722,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Specifically, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $119,331.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,350,000.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at $33,543,250.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,175 shares of company stock worth $1,058,199. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $612.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 250,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

