Comparing International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) and Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) and Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Humanigen shares are held by institutional investors. 68.0% of International Stem Cell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Humanigen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Stem Cell and Humanigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Stem Cell 1.40% -2.80% 2.14% Humanigen N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

International Stem Cell has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humanigen has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Stem Cell and Humanigen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Humanigen 1 0 0 0 1.00

Humanigen has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Humanigen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Humanigen is more favorable than International Stem Cell.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Stem Cell and Humanigen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Stem Cell $8.18 million 0.08 -$330,000.00 N/A N/A Humanigen $1.70 million 0.00 -$70.73 million N/A N/A

International Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than Humanigen.

Summary

International Stem Cell beats Humanigen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury. The company also offers anti-aging skin care products, including ProPlus Advanced Defense Complex, ProPlus Advanced Recovery Complex, ProPlus Eye Firming Complex, ProPlus Neck Firming Complex, ProPlus Advanced Aqueous Treatment, ProPlus Collagen Booster, ProPlus Elastin Booster, and ProPlus Brightening Toner. In addition, it provides human cell culture products comprising human skin cells and reagents for the study of skin disease, toxicology, or wound healing; human cells from the heart and blood vessels, and reagents to study cardiovascular disease and cancer; human bronchial and tracheal cell lines for the study of toxicity, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and pathogenesis; and human mammary epithelial cell lines for the study of breast cancer, three dimensional culture, and carcinogen screening. Its human cell culture products also comprise adult stem cells and reagents for regenerative medicine; human prostate cells and specialized medium to study prostate disease; human renal and bladder cells and media to study renal and bladder diseases; human corneal cells and media for the study of corneal disease; human female reproductive system cells for the study of cellular physiology; human skeletal muscle cells for the study of biology, diabetes, insulin receptor studies, muscle metabolism, muscle tissue repair, and myotube development; and other cell culture reagents and supplements for the growth, staining, and freezing of human cells. International Stem Cell Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response. The company is developing lenzilumab, an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH. It is also developing lenzilumab, which is associated with CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies, as well as exploring the effectiveness of lenzilumab in other inflammatory conditions, such as acute Graft versus Host Disease in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and in eosinophilic asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, the company focuses on studying lenzilumab for patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia exhibiting RAS pathway mutations. Its pipeline also includes two other Humaneered monoclonal antibodies, ifabotuzumab, which binds to EphA3, and HGEN005, which targets EMR1, as well as treats a range of eosinophilic diseases, including eosinophilic leukemia as an optimized naked antibody and as the backbone for a novel CAR-T construct. Humanigen, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey. On January 3, 2024, Humanigen, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

