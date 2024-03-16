Comparing Astrana Health (ASTH) and Its Peers

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 65 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Astrana Health to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% Astrana Health Competitors -35.71% -355.56% -17.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Astrana Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astrana Health Competitors 69 570 1432 58 2.69

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Astrana Health presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Astrana Health’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

35.9% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrana Health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion $60.72 million 30.21 Astrana Health Competitors $1.79 billion $118.86 million 10.17

Astrana Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astrana Health competitors beat Astrana Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.