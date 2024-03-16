Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.27

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.27 and traded as high as $15.00. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 4,301 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $131.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 315,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,135,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 115,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Articles

