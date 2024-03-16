Collective Family Office LLC Sells 644 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,449 shares. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

