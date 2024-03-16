Collective Family Office LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:EFG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.23. 1,462,236 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

