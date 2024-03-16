Collective Family Office LLC Sells 213 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $754.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $708.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.76. The stock has a market cap of $716.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

