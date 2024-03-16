Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 2,401 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. 348,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,221. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

