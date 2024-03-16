Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of VLO traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.70. 9,134,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.83. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $166.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

