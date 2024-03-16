Collective Family Office LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.20. The stock had a trading volume of 350,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,486. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.34 and a 200 day moving average of $169.55. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

