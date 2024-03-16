Collective Family Office LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,578. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $118.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

