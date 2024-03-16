Collective Family Office LLC Buys 4,632 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,781,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,666,000.

Shares of DFLV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 324,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,035. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

