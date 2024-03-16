Collective Family Office LLC Buys 23,095 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJO remained flat at $22.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 106,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

