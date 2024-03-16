Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJP. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,380,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,767,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 280,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 147,287 shares during the period.

BSJP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. 203,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,602. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

