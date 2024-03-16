Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coinbase Global from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $242.36 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $271.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.63 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total transaction of $3,707,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,035,379 shares of company stock valued at $159,487,346 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

