Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 927,141 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927,141 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 43,953 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $122.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average is $123.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

