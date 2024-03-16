Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 770,256 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770,256 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.21% of U.S. Bancorp worth $141,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. 32,597,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,457,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

